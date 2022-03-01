A Dumfries man is in custody after allegedly striking a woman and sending her to the hospital in Leesburg Monday morning.
According to a Leesburg Police Department news release, officers responded to the 500 block of Radford Terrace NE around 9 a.m. Monday after receiving reports of a man striking a woman on her upper body.
Authorities responded and eventually arrested Ishmael Melomey, 51, of Dumfries. Melomey was initially detained by a second adult male in the area following the confrontation, according to police.
Melomey was taken into custody and charged with aggravated malicious wounding. He was being held at the Loudoun County Detention Center without bond as of Tuesday afternoon.
The victim, who was known to Melomey, was taken to a nearby hospital where she was treated for what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries, police said.
The second adult male who detained the suspect was treated at the scene for minor injuries.
Law enforcement thanked members of the public for their aid during Monday’s incident. “The assistance of these witnesses led to the quick and safe apprehension of an armed violent suspect,” police said in the release.
The alleged assault remains under investigation by LPD’s Criminal Investigation Section. Anyone who witnessed the incident and has not already spoken to law enforcement is asked to contact Detective C. Hill at 703-771-4500 or at chill@leesburgva.gov. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous can call the Leesburg Crime Line at 703-443-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent using TIPSUBMIT via text – text 274637 (CRIMES) and begin your message with LPDTIP.
(2) comments
The culture of violence in Republican-led states continues....
Tim the pathetic air thief.
