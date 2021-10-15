A 60-year-old Dumfries man died this week after he struck by a hit-and-run driver last month in Triangle.
Police were notified about the death of William Francis Fisher on Thursday, Prince William police Master Officer Renee Carr said. An autopsy conducted today confirmed that his fatal injuries were from being struck by a vehicle, she said.
The hit-and-run happened Sept. 30 at 12:17 a.m., in the 4300 block of Inn Street. Officer were called for an unconscious man in the roadway and learned that Fisher was walking in a dimly lit area of the road when he was struck by a maroon-colored vehicle.
The victim came to rest in the eastbound lane of travel where he was located by another motorist who contacted the police, Carr said.
The striking vehicle did not stop at the scene and continued driving. The only description of the vehicle is a red or maroon vehicle with front end damage.
The investigation continues.
