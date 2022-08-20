A 32-year-old Dumfries man died after a single-vehicle crash late Saturday morning in Woodbridge.
The wreck happened at 11:24 a.m., when Garrett Ross Clark drove his 2021 Volkswagen Jetta over the center grass median while traveling north on Potomac Center Boulevard. The car then entered the intersection of River Rock Way before leaving the road and striking a retaining wall, said Prince William County police spokesperson Adam Beard.
Clark was taken to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.
Beard said Clark was not wearing a seat belt and speed and drug use appear to be factors in the crash.
