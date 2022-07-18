Woodbridge, VA (22192)

Today

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to mostly cloudy skies after midnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 71F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to mostly cloudy skies after midnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 71F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.