A 76-year-old Dumfries man died and his passenger was critically injured in a Thursday morning crash on Route 234 outside Montclair.
The wreck happened about 8:30 a.m. at the intersection with Country Club Drive when the driver of a 2018 Ford F-150, traveling north on Dumfries Road, disregarded the red traffic light, Prince William County Police 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok said.
The truck struck a 2018 Lexus E300H within the intersection making a left turn from Country Club Drive onto Route 234, Perok said. The impact of the crash pushed the Lexus into the southbound travel lanes.
The Lexus driver, Marvin Hubert Floom, 76, of Dumfries, was taken to an area hospital where he died of his injuries. His front-seat passenger, a 73-year-old Dumfries woman, was flown to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. The Ford's driver, a 35-year-old Stafford County man, was not injured.
"Investigators with the Crash Investigation Unit are asking anyone who may have witnessed this crash to contact police," Perok said. "Charges are pending."
