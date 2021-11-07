A Dumfries man died after a multi-vehicle crash Saturday on Route 234 near Montclair.
The wreck happened at 4:37 p.m. when a 2008 Kia Sportage traveling westbound on Route 234 attempted to turn right onto Country Club Drive, police said in a news release.
At the same time, a 2002 Ford Explorer Sport Trac and a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado were stopped at a red traffic signal on Country Club Drive. As the driver of the Kia Sportage negotiated the right turn, the vehicle continued through the center median of County Club Dr and collided with the Ford Explorer Sport Trac, the release said. The impact from the collision pushed the Ford Explorer Sport Trac into the Chevrolet Silverado.
The driver of the Ford Explorer Sport Trac was ground transported to an area hospital where he died as a result of his injuries. He has been identified as Dennis Alan Davidson, 54, of Dumfries.
The driver of the Kia Sportage, a 54-year-old Arlington man, was flown to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the Chevrolet Silverado, a 46-year-old Stafford man, sustained minor injuries and was also ground transported to an area hospital for treatment.
Investigators are asking anyone who may have witnessed this crash to contact police. The investigation continues.
