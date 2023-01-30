A Dumfries man was sentenced Monday to 30 years in prison for distribution of fentanyl resulting in death and serious bodily injury, and possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl in connection with six overdoses, one of them fatal.
According to court documents, on Sept. 21, Michael Vaughn, 28, distributed cocaine laced with fentanyl at a party at an apartment in the Skyline area of Fairfax County, according to a news release from the U.S. District Attorney's Office in Alexandria.
Six individuals took the substance, believing it to be cocaine, and all suffered overdoses. They were taken to area hospitals where five of them were able to be saved by the administration of Narcan. However, the sixth individual died as a result of a fentanyl overdose, the release said.
At trial, the evidence showed that Vaughn had intentionally added fentanyl to the cocaine, the release said. Additionally, Vaughn possessed approximately 60 additional grams of fentanyl powder at his residence when he was arrested on Oct. 20.
Significant assistance was provided by the Prince William County Police Department, the release said.
