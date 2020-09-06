James Marsden said he doesn’t quite remember the moment he discovered he’d won the top prize of $1 million before taxes in the Virginia Lottery’s Bank a Million game.
“I’m still processing it,” he told lottery officials.
The Dumfries man matched the winning numbers in the Aug. 22 drawing to win the top prize of $1 million after taxes. He bought his ticket at Minnieville Shell, located at 13890 Noblewood Plaza in Woodbridge.
The winning numbers were 9-18-23-31-33-40. The Bonus Ball number was 8, but he didn’t need it to win the top prize. He selected his numbers using important dates.
The top prizes in Bank a Million ($1 million, $500,000 and $250,000) are calculated so that winners actually receive the prize amount after federal and state tax withholdings. In addition, the store receives a $10,000 bonus from the Lottery for selling the winning ticket.
Bank a Million drawings are Wednesdays and Saturdays at 11 p.m. Bank a Million is played exclusively in Virginia. Players can win anywhere from $4 up to $1 million with a $2 ticket. The odds of winning the top prize are 1 in 3.8 million. The odds of winning any prize are 1 in 18.3.
Authorized by Virginia voters in a successful 1987 referendum, the Virginia Lottery generates more than $1.7 million per day for Virginia’s K-12 public schools. For more information, visit the Virginia Lottery’s Giving Back page, visit our website, like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and check us out on YouTube. With all gaming, please remember to play responsibly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.