Dumfries Mayor Derrick Wood wants you to stop and take a look around.
Since joining the Town Council, and ramping up since his election as mayor in 2018, Wood has been trying to let the world know what Prince William County’s biggest incorporated town has to offer.
Now Wood is taking to the airwaves.
Wood recently kicked off his Spotlight Dumfries podcast to highlight people, places and events in town. The podcast is not directly affiliated with the town government and doesn’t receive town funds.
“I was always looking for something to spotlight Dumfries,” Wood said. “The biggest thing for me has been how can I make Dumfries a destination place.”
Wood isn’t being paid for the podcast. He partners with HP Virtual Media Productions, which uses sponsorships to cover costs. One of the sponsorships is a “key to the town,” but Wood said it’s actually just a trophy in the shape of a key.
At the start of the coronavirus pandemic, Wood was holding virtual conversations with town staff and highlighting their work and initiatives in the community.
Spotlight Dumfries airs at 7 p.m. on Thursdays. Wood said it’s a mixture of pre-recorded interviews and live segments on YouTube and Facebook.
So far, Wood’s guests have included representatives from Potomac Landfill, the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles and Roll Call Room Cafe.
Moving forward, Wood wants to continue highlighting the “people who make Dumfries great.”
“I want Dumfries to be synonymous with our sister city, Alexandria,” Wood said. “As we grow it’s important to attract other great people.”
