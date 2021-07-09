Interim Dumfries Police Chief Vernon Galyen Jr. has been tapped to permanently lead the town’s law enforcement arm.
The town announced Galyn’s selection in a press release on Thursday.
Galyen joined the department in 2017 and has been interim chief since September. He filled the chief role after James McCarthy retired in July 2020 after about two years in the position.
In a press release, town officials praised Gaylen’s leadership amid the coronavirus pandemic.
“I remain excited to serve this great community and committed to ensuring the safety and wellbeing of residents and visitors through responsible law enforcement and community-oriented practices,” Galen said in the press release.
Galyen has helped the department implement community engagement programs, including virtual seminars for residents on protecting personal property and how to respond to police stops. The department’s training has increased in topics like diversity, community policing and de-escalation.
All officers have been trained and equipped with Narcan to respond to opioid overdoses. The department is also acquiring new body-worn cameras for each officer to increase transparency and safety.
“Chief Galyen has demonstrated a strong commitment to community policing and the Department has already seen improvements in several areas,” Town Manager Keith Rogers Jr. said in the release. “I am confident in his leadership moving forward.”
