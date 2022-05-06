Dumfries residents will get a big break on their real estate tax bills next month.
Last week, the Town Council approved a $7.2 million budget for fiscal 2023, which starts July 1.
In approving the budget, the council agreed to wipe out the second installment of town real estate bills for the year.
A resident who owns a home valued at $224,700 will save $213.35 in taxes with the abatement.
“We can’t control the current inflation that the nation is currently experiencing, but we can provide instant relief to our community through this abatement,” Mayor Derrick Wood said in a news release.
The fiscal 2023 plan is a 22% increase over the $5.8 million fiscal 2022 budget.
Real estate tax revenue accounts for about $1.3 million, or 18%, of the proposed budget.
The spending plan keeps the town’s real estate tax rate flat at 18.99 cents per $100 of assessed value, which is charged on top of Prince William County’s levy. Assessments on homes in Dumfries rose an average of 15% in 2022, according to town documents.
The Board of County Supervisors recently approved a reduction in the county’s real estate tax rate to $1.03 per $100 of assessed value.
Although the rate is dropping from $1.115, the average residential tax bill from the county is expected to increase $172 on a home valued at $469,842.
Dumfries town revenue has been boosted by a gaming tax and is approaching twice the fiscal 2019 revenue of $4.6 million. Next year, revenue is expected to nearly triple and reach $20 million with the opening of The Rose gaming resort.
The town is also eliminating its $24 vehicle license fee, which is collected on all vehicles stored in the town limits.
The budget provides an 8% across-the-board pay raise for town employees and adds five police officers and two finance employees and creates an office to lead engagement with town residents.
