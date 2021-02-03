An 82-year-old woman has died following a house fire early Tuesday morning in Dumfries.
Firefighters were called to the 17300 block of Tripoli Boulevard at 1:48 a.m. where they found heavy fire conditions. One of the occupants, a 56-year-old man, was found outside the house with minor injuries, Prince William County police spokeswoman Renee Carr said.
The elderly woman, identified as Dorothy Saddler, was found inside and flown to a burn center in D.C., where she later died, Carr said.
Her cause of the death and the cause of the fire remain under joint investigation by Prince William County police detectives and investigators with the Prince William fire marshal's office.
Their home sustained heavy fire damage, Prince William fire and rescue said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.