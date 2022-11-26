A 35-year-old Dumfries woman was killed Friday evening when she was hit by a minivan as she walked on Prince William Parkway near Manassas.
The incident happened about 6:05 p.m. near Crooked Knoll Way. A 45-year-old Manassas Park man driving a 2005 Toyota Sienna was traveling westbound on the parkway when he hit a pedestrian who was wearing dark clothing and walking within the middle of the roadway, police said.
The pedestrian, Sarah Jane Williams of Dumfries, was taken to an area hospital where she died, said Prince William Police Officer Adam Beard.
Speed or impairment do not appear to be factors in the collision on the part of the driver, Beard said.
