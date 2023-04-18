For the third time in six months, gas and convenience store chain Sheetz has cut the price of one gas blend — this time E85 unleaded — to $1.85 per gallon.
The promotion runs through the end of April.
E85 is approved for flex fuel vehicles designed to run on gasoline or gasoline-ethanol blends of up to 85%, and contains more ethanol than other fuel blends.
Drivers can check if E85 is compatible with their vehicle online. The price is available at all Sheetz locations in Virginia and Maryland that have E85.
The average price of gas in Virginia is $3.54 cents per gallon as of April 17, according to AAA.
Sheetz cut the price of E-88 unleaded fuel to $1.99 per gallon last November, and in March reduced the price of premium, mid-grade and ethanol free fuel grades to match the price of regular 87.
Altoona, Pennsylvania-based, family-owned, Sheetz founded in 1952, has more than 650 locations in Maryland, Virginia, Pennsylvania, West Virginia and North Carolina.
(2) comments
READ MY REVIEW HOW I WIN $158m CONTACT DR KACHI NOW FOR YOUR OWN LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS.
I was a gas station truck driver and I always playing the SUPER LOTTO GAME, I’m here to express my gratitude for the wonderful thing that Dr Kachi did for me, Have anybody hear of the professional great spell caster who help people to win Lottery and clear all your debt and buy yourself a home and also have a comfortable life living. Dr Kachi Lottery spell casting is wonders and works very fast. He helped me with lucky numbers to win a big money that changed my life and my family. Recently i won, ONE HUNDRED AND FIFTY EIGHT MILLIONS DOLLARS, A Super Lotto ticket I bought in Oxnard Liquor Store, I am so grateful to meet Dr Kachi on internet for helping me to win the lottery and if you also need his help, email him at: drkachispellcast AT gmail. Com and he will also help you as well to win and make you happy like me today. Text number OR Call: +1 (209) 893-8075 ..
Thanks corn-pop!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.