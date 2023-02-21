Today’s special election for the Gainesville District seat on the Prince William Board of County Supervisors got off to a rocky start but is now running smoothly.
The ballots printed for today’s election were just a bit too wide for the scanners, 1/16-inch to be precise, according to the county’s Office of Elections.
Once officials realized the mistake, they began printing new ballots at precincts until the main office could print and deliver replacements. The combined effort had the correct number of replacements by 10 a.m., the office reported.
A “few ballots” that could not be scanned in the morning will be hand-counted at the end of the night, the office said. Each precinct received about two to five before the new ballots were printed, which is less than 100 for the entire district.
Republican Bob Weir and Democrat Kerensa Sumers are running in the special election to fill the remainder of longtime Republican Supervisor Pete Candland’s term. Candland, who was first elected in 2011, resigned on Dec. 16.
Candland’s resignation was spurred by expanded limitations on his voting powers by Commonwealth’s Attorney Amy Ashworth. The recommendation was tied to Candland’s involvement as an applicant in the controversial PW Digital Gateway proposal in his district. The project proposes 27.6 million square feet of data centers on 2,139 acres along Pageland Lane.
Under state law, the Prince William County Board of Supervisors cannot appoint a temporary replacement ahead of a special or general election. It is the only local governing body in Virginia specifically barred by state law from appointing a temporary replacement for a vacancy among its members, with very limited exceptions.
The last Democrat to hold the Gainesville District seat was Robert Cole, who served from 1988 to 1992 before losing reelection to independent Bobby McManus.
Sumers is a support coordinator in Loudoun County’s Department of Mental Health, Substance Abuse and Developmental Services. She provides case management for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
Weir has served 11 non-consecutive years on Haymarket Town Council, first from 2004 to 2012. He won back a seat in 2020 and won re-election to another two-year term in the 2022 general election.
Whoever wins the seat will have to potentially face two more elections this year. The general election is in November for all eight seats on the Board of County Supervisors, but any party primary would be in June.
If Weir wins a seat, Haymarket Town Council would also potentially have a special election in November.
(5) comments
"Early ballot issues" classic. How long will it take for the votes to be counted?
As long as it takes to count fraudulent Democrat votes to steal this seat too.
and you honestly believe that BS. I guess after all the lies and misinformation you get from the great orange blob and the selective reporting on Faux Nooze, yeah I guess you would.
But the water in East Palestine is safe for consumption! And the air quality with toxic fumes is harmless! And the watershed that flows into the Ohio River will not be affected!
At least the orange man has the balls to visit, you know before the actual administration currently in office.
Build back better.
Michael...not the smartest person on comment boards. Squirrel!!
