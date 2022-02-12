Three people escaped their burning Haymarket home early Saturday thanks to working smoke detectors.
Fire crews were called to the 5000 block of Burnside Farm Place at 1:34 a.m., arriving to find fire through the roof of the single-family home.
Three resident had been sleeping and woke up to sounding smoke detectors, said Prince Willam County Assistant Fire Chief Matt Smolsky. They were able to safely escape and call 911.
The home sustained extensive damage, but no injuries were reported. A building official declared the home unsafe to occupy displacing two adults and one child. The Fire Marshal’s Office determined the fire’s origin was accidental but did not say what caused the fire.
"This incident illustrates the importance of working smoke detectors," Prince William fire and rescue said in a news release. "Prince William County Fire and Rescue System Chief Tim Keen asks everyone to check your smoke detectors monthly. Smoke detectors are the best way to protect you, your family, and your pets. When a smoke detector activates get out and call 9-1-1."
