Summer was short for Stafford County Public School students, who return to class Monday, Aug. 12.
It's the first time Stafford schools will open before Labor Day, with a payoff for the short summer break an early end to the school year on May 29.
Fauquier County Public School students are also starting class this week, on Wednesday, Aug. 14.
Prince William and Fairfax public schools start the new year on Aug. 26 this year, while the Loudoun County school year begins Aug. 22.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.