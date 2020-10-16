Nearly one-third as many voters as cast ballots in the 2016 presidential election have already voted this year in Prince William County, according to updated numbers from election officials earlier this week.
As of Tuesday, 36,271 residents had voted in-person and another 28,019 mail-in ballots had been returned. Combined, that reflects about 32.8% of the county’s total of 196,000 votes cast in the 2016 election.
In Manassas, about 3,000 in-person votes had been cast and another 2,500 mail-in ballots returned, a little more than a third of 2016 totals. In Manassas Park about 2,500 votes have already been cast, nearly half of 2016’s numbers.
The county will open five additional early-voting locations from Monday, Oct. 19, through Saturday, Oct. 31.
The five new sites join the three locations that have been open since Sept. 18: the county elections office in Manassas, the DMV’s Woodbridge office on Caton Hill Road and the Haymarket Gainesville Library.
Starting Monday, all eight locations will be open Mondays through Thursdays from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. The five new locations are:
McCoart Administration Building, 1 County Complex, Woodbridge
AJ Ferlazzo Building, 15941 Donald Curtis Drive, Woodbridge
Piney Branch Elementary School, 8301 Linton Hall Road, Bristow
Charles J. Colgan, Sr. High School, 13833 Dumfries Road, Manassas
Dumfries Town Hall, 17739 Main Street, Suite 200, Dumfries
Voters may vote at any of the locations, regardless of which precinct they live in. Early voting ends at all locations Oct. 31.
Registered voters have until Oct. 23 to request a mail-in ballot. Mail-in ballots can be dropped at any polling location or returned by mail as long as they are postmarked by Nov. 3. All polls will be open on Election Day from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m.
(2) comments
I'll wait until Nov 3rd and will vote in person so my ballot doesn't get thrown into the trash.
A great deal of enthusiasm for replacing our corrupt orange liar-in-chief! Lock him up!
