A popular wing chain is planning to move to the Manassas area later this year.
East Coast Wings + Grill, a full-service, sit-down restaurant is opening a new franchise at 9805 Liberia Ave., just past the Prince William County line. Owners Lisa Ware, a school counselor with Prince William County Schools, and David Ware, an IT consultant, are behind the franchise.
“We look forward to bringing this family-dining concept to Manassas to fill a need for this type,” David Ware said in a press release, saying the concept boils down to “premium food, watching sports and bringing families together.”
The chain has over 30 locations across the U.S., mostly in North Carolina, where it originated. The only other Virginia location is in Lynchburg. Menus typically feature wings, burgers, pizzas and appetizers.
“We are happy to have Lisa and David join our franchise system and grow our presence in Northern Virginia, a key market for our growth in the state,” Mark Lyso, chief development officer for the chain, said in the release. “We look forward to growing our footprint in Manassas and throughout Northern Virginia over the next few years.”
