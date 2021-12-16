A local developer is planning to expand an old apartment complex near Dumfries.
East Gate Limited Partnership wants to rezone 10.7 acres south of Dumfries to a higher density residential designation.
The six parcels are off Lotus Court near the intersection of U.S. 1 and Joplin Road (state Route 619). The properties are owned by East Gate Limited Partnership and Heritage Investments Inc.
The existing East Gate Apartments complex has 100 units and was built about 50 years ago, according to documents submitted to Prince William County on Sept. 8. The company wants to build an additional 120 multifamily units at the property, resulting in 220 units in total.
The project would add 10 studio, 65 one-bedroom and 45 two-bedroom units across four buildings. The projected monthly rent is $1,100 for the studio units, $1,300 for one bedroom and $1,400 for two bedrooms.
The development would include 308 parking spaces.
The company has offered a $627,977 contribution to the county to offset the development’s impact on schools.
Construction is expected to start a year after zoning approval and take 18 months. Once completed, the complex is projected to generate $284,675 in annual tax revenue to the county.
No public hearing has been scheduled on the project.
