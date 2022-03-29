Prince William County Del. Briana Sewell’s bill asking Virginia’s Department of Veteran Services to study and develop a plan for a veterans care center in the eastern portion of Northern Virginia was tabled in the Appropriations Committee last month and did not resurface before the General Assembly adjourned earlier this month.
Sewell said her legislation, House Bill 432, had strong community support and passed the House Rules Committee unanimously.
However, because of the costs involved, the bill also had to be considered by the Appropriations Committee, which tabled it on a 14-4 vote. “The Virginia Department of Veteran Services staff felt that they had adequate funding for the study, [but] it was not as clear whether there was adequate federal support for the facility,” Sewell said.
Sewell, completing her first term as delegate from the 51st District, said that this bill, and all the legislation she supported, was the result of conversations with residents of the district, which covers the communities of Bristow and Nokesville east to Lake Ridge.
“I have already gotten to work with additional partners to continue to tell the story of veterans and their families in Northern Virginia,” Sewell said, adding that she shares Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s goal to make Virginia a desirable location for veterans and their families.
With many who work at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Fort Belvoir, the Pentagon and Joint Base Andrews living in Prince William, Sewell said she wanted to take care of her neighbors, and generate support for veterans in the years ahead.
(1) comment
I just wanted to ensure all knew you voted to table this legislation:
YEAS--Knight (R), Austin (R), Morefield (R), Fariss (R), Davis (R), Brewer (R), Marshall (R), Hodges (R), Wyatt (R), Wampler (R), Sickles (D), Plum (D), Bulova (D), Carr (D) --14.
NAYS--Torian (D), McQuinn (D), Krizek (D), Reid (D) --4.
ABSTENTIONS--0.
NOT VOTING--Bloxom (R), Coyner (R), Hayes (D), Rasoul (D) —4.
