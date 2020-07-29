A day after Gov. Ralph Northam tightened restrictions on restaurants and gatherings in the Hampton Roads area, Virginia hospitals reported another big increase in the number of patients being treated for COVID-19.

Hospitalizations for coronavirus statewide have increased 72% in the past 3 1/2 weeks -- from a trough of 783 on July 6 to 1,350 reported Wednesday morning, up from 1,294 the day before, according to data from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association. That's the highest number of patients since June 2, although still below the peak of 1,625 hit on May 8. The number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care units and on ventilators also increased to the highest levels statewide since mid-June.

The eastern region of the state, which has been hit by a surge of cases since late June, continues to have the highest number of hospitalizations, 554, its most since the pandemic began. In Northern Virginia, 245 patients are hospitalized, up from 183 as recently as Sunday but still well below the peak of 818 on April 30.

The Virginia Department of Health reported 999 new cases on Wednesday, with 182 of those in Northern Virginia. The eastern region, which includes the Hampton, Norfolk and Virginia Beach areas, again reported the most cases, 425, although its seven-day average is down a bit from its peak.

The state reported 30 new deaths Tuesday, the most since July 9, but only two in Northern Virginia. Overall, the state has reported 2,125 deaths, with slightly less than half, 1,028, in Northern Virginia and nearly a quarter, 519, in Fairfax County.

The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

LATEST COVID-19 DATA

New Cases/Deaths

Northern Virginia: 182 new cases, 2 new deaths

Statewide: 999 new cases, 30 new deaths

Statewide Testing: 17,315 diagnostic tests

Overall Total

Northern Virginia: 37,087 cases, 1,028 deaths

Statewide: 87,993 cases, 2,125 deaths

Statewide Testing: 1.07 million diagnostic tests (1.18 million when including antibody tests)

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 8

*Provided by Virginia Department of Health

Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data

Hospitalizations: 1,350 (up from 1,294 the previous day and most since June 2)

Peak Hospitalizations: 1,625 reached May 8

Patients in ICU: 276 (up from 261 the previous day and most since June 14)

Patients Discharged: 11,650 total

Nursing Home Patients: 418 confirmed positive cases (up from 406 the previous day)

*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association

U.S. | World Data

U.S.: 149,260 deaths, 4.35 million cases, 1.36 million recovered

World: 661,012 deaths, 16.76 million cases, 9.77 million recovered

*Provided by Johns Hopkins University