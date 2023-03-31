Data center developer EdgeCore Digital Infrastructure is partnering with local real estate developer Penzance to build a 285,000-square-foot data center in the Dulles area of Loudoun County.

The firms announced the project, at 1501 Moran Road, this week. It will be the second data center in the area for Denver-based EdgeCore, which already operates a center at 45865 Maries Road, near Dulles Town Center.

The new data center will be three stories on 7.6 acres, the firms said in a news release.

“With the acquisition of additional land in Northern Virginia, EdgeCore adds another key data center location to our portfolio and continues to advance our focus on rapid growth and development in key data center markets,” said Lee Kestler, CEO of EdgeCore. “We are pleased to have partnered with Penzance on this project and are grateful for the acceleration they are bringing to the process through their deep regional expertise and connections.”

This center will be capable of supporting 36 megawatts of critical load, and the site plan approval process is expected to be completed by the end of 2023, according to a news release.

“The Penzance team has prepared this site for data center development and is excited that ... EdgeCore, shares our vision,” said Cristopher White, managing director of investments for Penzance.

EdgeCore’s existing site in Northern Virginia is comprised of 348,000 square feet and capable of supporting 54 megawatts of critical load.

In November, EdgeCore was acquired by Partners Group, a leading global private markets firm. Partners Group will invest up to $1.2 billion to fund the acquisition and buildout of existing and future data center sites. Earlier this year, EdgeCore in announced a new project in Silicon Valley, Calif.