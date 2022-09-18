There may never be a more important time in Prince William County’s history than the next few months.
Our Board of County Supervisors is preparing to make a series of decisions that will affect the way this county develops, what kinds of businesses it attracts, and how it will look for decades to come. These decisions will have far more impact on the daily lives of Prince William residents than anything happening in Congress right now (or possibly ever), and it’s your one opportunity to affect those decisions.
On the board’s agenda are:
Rezoning requests for additional large data center projects.
A proposal to change the county’s Comprehensive Plan to designate over 2,100 acres along Pageland Road for data centers (aka, the PW Digital Gateway).
A revision of the county’s Comprehensive Plan that will guide growth through the year 2040, including what kind of development will be allowed in the so-called “Rural Crescent.”
Are you worried about the long-term effect of tens of millions of square feet of additional data centers in our community? Or do you think the benefits in terms of new tax revenue will outweigh the costs?
If more data centers are approved, what mitigation strategies do you want to see? Where should they be located? What should be done to reduce their impacts on the environment and surrounding communities? How should they be made quieter and less of an eyesore?
If you don’t think data centers are an appropriate use for the 2,100 acres along Pageland Lane, then what would be appropriate? Would new housing developments be worse? And how can we ensure more affordable housing in the county as a whole?
As we urged in our July 28 editorial (“Picture this for Prince William”), we believe those are just a few of the questions the board should ask about the growth of data centers in our community and the Digital Gateway project.
Your opportunity to ask those questions and press for answers is now.
A year from now, when you wonder why Pageland Lane is being widened and trees are being cut down, is too late. Two years from now, when you wonder why you see all those cranes from your bedroom window, is too late. Three years from now, when you wonder why those huge concrete walls are being erected, is too late.
Now is your time to express your opinion, to offer your thoughts, to let your supervisor – and the entire board – know your position on these issues. You have a right to be heard; take advantage of that right. If you can’t attend one of the public hearings, write an email to your supervisor.
And if you don’t like how your supervisor votes on these big issues over the next few weeks, remember this: 2023 is an election year. But by then the future of Prince William may already be determined.
(1) comment
If it lines their pockets, they are going to do it.
