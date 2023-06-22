If you’re keeping score at home – and you should be – that’s Prince William County voters 1, data centers 0.
An anti-data center grassroots movement that began on the quiet, tree-lined streets of the over-55 Heritage Hunt community spread across what’s left of the Rural Crescent on Tuesday and turned Board of County Supervisors Chair Ann Wheeler into a lame duck.
Wheeler, who spearheaded the effort to push through Comprehensive Plan changes paving the way for the massive PW Digital Gateway project on Pageland Lane, just east of Heritage Hunt, saw her bid for reelection end in Tuesday’s Democratic primary. She was toppled by political newcomer Deshundra Jefferson, even though she outspent Jefferson by a 5-to-1 margin, with many of Wheeler’s dollars coming from data center developers, contractors and landowners.
Meanwhile, on the Republican side Tuesday, Brentsville District Supervisor Jeanine Lawson, a strident opponent of the Digital Gateway, easily turned back a challenge from Kenn Knarr, one of the homeowners who stands to make millions of dollars selling his land for the data center development.
The message from voters Tuesday was clear: Ramrodding developments through the approval process without transparency and without paying any attention to citizen input will have consequences. But what that means for future data center development in Prince William remains to be seen.
It’s possible the current Wheeler-led board could approve rezonings for the PW Digital Gateway – and other controversial projects – before their terms end in December. Or supervisors could do the right thing and punt those projects to 2024, when a new board – led by Jefferson or Lawson – will be in place.
Meanwhile, both Jefferson and Lawson have work left to do in the 20 weeks until Election Day. Lawson faces more of an uphill battle in what is clearly becoming a blue county. Over 25,000 people voted in Tuesday’s Democratic primary, compared to just 13,000 on the GOP side.
In the primary, Lawson was able to dodge her opponent and avoid debates and forums. She has no such choice in the general election. She needs to introduce herself to voters east of Route 28 who don’t know her and outline exactly what she means when she says she will instill more control over how and where data centers are built. And she needs to counter arguments that she’s a right-wing MAGA Republican.
Meanwhile, Jefferson needs to expand her campaign beyond just an anti-data center platform – since that’s an issue she and her November opponent now agree on – and make herself better known to an even larger swath of county voters.
And both candidates need to outline a vision for the future of Prince William. They must explain how they would pay for the county’s needs in its school system, police force and roads – among other priorities – without the millions of tax dollars data centers would deliver.
We look forward to hearing from Lawson and Jefferson frequently on these topics and others, in a variety of formats, between now and November. The voters of Prince William deserve no less. And they made it clear Tuesday that they will accept no less.
