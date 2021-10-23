Five Prince William County high school students have been named semifinalists in the 2022 National Merit Scholarship Program.
The students are:
- Saahas Gowda, Battlefield High School
- Raj D. Joshi, Battlefield High School
- Melanie J. Rosado, Charles J. Colgan High School
- Iqra Ahmad, Osbourn Park High School
- Ritika K. Bawa, Patriot High School
In addition, three Prince William County students who attend the Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology also qualified:
- Aditya Chezhiyan, previously a student at Marsteller Middle School
- Joshua Lim, previously at Porter Traditional School
- Jaseet Sandhu, previously at Ronald Wilson Reagan Middle School
The local students are among about 16,000 semifinalists in the 67th annual National Merit Scholarship Program. The nationwide pool, representing less than 1% of U.S. high school seniors, includes the highest-scoring entrants in each state. Students entered the program by taking the 2020 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test, which served as an initial screen of program entrants.
Finalists will compete for one of 2,500 National Merit $2,500 scholarships that will be awarded on a state-representational basis. About 1,000 corporate-sponsored Merit Scholarship awards will be provided by about 220 corporations and business organizations for finalists who meet their specified criteria, such as children of the grantor’s employees or residents of communities where sponsor plants or offices are located.
In addition, about 180 colleges and universities are expected to finance some 4,000 college-sponsored Merit Scholarship awards for finalists who will attend the sponsor institution.
(2) comments
$2500 that's it? If you're lucky that pays for one class that you have the privilege of taking from your moms basement. if you have been vaccinated of course.
Congrats to all 8 students on this achievement!
