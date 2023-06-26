Eileen Ellsworth will retire as president and CEO of the Community Foundation for Northern Virginia, the foundation announced Monday.
Ellsworth, who has led the foundation for 18 years, will continue in the role until her successor has been selected.
“I have decided to turn the reins over to the next generation and start a new chapter in my personal and professional life,” Ellsworth said. “I am filled with gratitude for the chance to have served. It has been the professional privilege of my life.”
Founded in 1978, the Community Foundation for Northern Virginia supports a number social and civic ventures across the region, but board chair Catherine Schott Murray noted its role has expanded under Ellsworth.
“Eileen has reinvented and reimagined its work and purpose,” she said. “Through data-driven research, conferences and convenings, local advocacy and numerous other endeavors, the shift from local grantmaker to data-driven community leader has been conscious and planned. Today, the Community Foundation has developed a voice and a skill set that is helping the region define, and then act upon, the biggest challenges we face and the greatest opportunities we have.”
During Ellsworth's tenure, the foundation developed The Permanent Fund for Northern Virginia, a collection of several permanent community endowments that today include the Innovation Fund, the Environment Fund, the Ross Roberts Fund for the Arts, the Latino Engagement and Achievement Fund, the Education Fund, the Safety Net Fund, the Military Personnel and Their Families Fund, the Aging Fund, the Mental Health Fund, the Racial Justice and Equity Fund, the Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities Fund and the Child and Youth Development Fund.
Today the Permanent Fund stands at $33 million, which includes the value of both current and planned gifts, and is the source of most of the foundation’s discretionary grantmaking capacity.
Ellsworth also helped define the community leadership role for the organization, said Bob Kipps, incoming board chair. He noted that in 2018 the foundation launched Shape of the Region, an annual conference in partnership with numerous local anchor institutions that addresses some of the major shifts and trends across Northern Virginia. In 2020, the foundation launched Insight Region, its Center for Community Research.
"In just three remarkable years Insight Region has become the go-to place for reliable analytics, stronger community insights and better outcomes," Kipps added.
Harry Klaff, incoming board vice chair, said Ellsworth has played a collaborative leadership role in the community.
“As a result, we do nothing alone," he added. "Eileen has done a terrific job of nurturing a sense of shared purpose across the region, which is a significant shift. We will all miss her passion and vision for Northern Virginia.”
The Community Foundation board will conduct a national search for the next president and CEO, according to the release.
