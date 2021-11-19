State police are still trying to determine why an 83-year-old pedestrian from Quebec was in the travel lanes of Interstate 95 late Wednesday, where he was struck by a car and killed.
A 54-year-old Stafford County woman in a 2015 Kia Sorento was traveling north near the 136 mile marker in Stafford County about 10:48 p.m. and was unable to avoid striking the victim, state police said.
The pedestrian, identified as Yvan Jubinville, 83, of Maskinonge, Quebec, died at the scene. The state medical examiner's office will perform an autopsy and examination, state police said.
The Kia driver was uninjured.
State police are still investigating why the man was on the interstate.
