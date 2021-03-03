Police say an 83-year-old Fairfax woman was killed Wednesday in a crash with a Mack truck in Nokesville.
The wreck happened about 1:10 p.m. in the area of Fleetwood Drive near Hazelwood Drive. Joyce Evelyn Smith, of Fairfax, was traveling northbound on Fleetwood Drive in a 2008 Toyota Rav-4 when the car crossed over the center line and struck a 1994 Mack truck head on, said Prince William County police spokesperson Wade Dickinson.
Smith was pronounced deceased on scene. The driver of the Mack truck, a 41-year-old Culpeper man, was not injured.
