The long road will come to an end Tuesday.
Northern and central Virginia residents will hit the polls next week in one of the pivotal races to decide control of the U.S. House of Representatives.
Redistricting moved the 7th District from a swath of central Virginia west of Richmond to Northern Virginia, now consisting of eastern Prince William County, the city of Fredericksburg and all of King George, Stafford, Spotsylvania, Caroline, Culpeper, Orange, Greene and Madison counties, plus about 35 voters in Albemarle County.
Incumbent Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger is seeking her third two-year term representing the district, but her first since it shifted north.
Spanberger is being challenged by Prince William Supervisor Yesli Vega, R-Coles.
Vega, first elected in 2019, is a Prince William sheriff’s deputy and former county police officer. She previously served in the Alexandria and Manassas Park police departments.
The election has sharply focused on abortion rights since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling over the summer.
The Center for Leadership and Media Studies at the University of Mary Washington conducted a poll of 1,000 Virginians about the top issues on their mind heading into the midterm election.
A survey by the Center for Leadership and Media Studies at the University of Mary Washington showed that the decision was a major factor for 46% of voters in the district.
The poll also asked what voters considered the country’s most important problem, and 22% said inflation, 19% said the economy and jobs, 15% said threats to democracy, 7% said immigration and 6% said health care.
Vega has supported an abortion ban, while Spanberger has favored laws protecting abortion access.
As the election has neared, the race has grown increasingly personal, with attacks on Vega’s financial past and attempts to tie Spanberger to controversial proposals on transgender students.
Spanberger won both her terms in the 7th District by less than 2 percentage points.
About 35% – a plurality – of the new district’s roughly 585,000 voters are in Prince William.
A poll conducted by RMG Research Inc. over the summer showed Spanberger with 46% to Vega’s 41%. It appears to be the only formal polling for the district.
The University of Virginia’s Center for Politics and Politico rated the 7th District race as leaning Democratic. The Cook Political Report rates the race as a toss-up.
In the 2021 gubernatorial race, Republican Glenn Youngkin carried the district over former Democratic Gov. Terry McAuliffe by a margin of 13,549 votes. However, the area sided with Democrats in the 2018 U.S. Senate race, 2017 gubernatorial race and 2016 presidential election.
Spanberger has raised over $8 million for her re-election, compared with over $2 million for Vega, according to the Virginia Public Access Project. Outside organizations have funneled over $20 million into the campaign, bringing total ad spending alone to over $25 million.
Even as the baby is saying "momma don't kill me" Spanberger is replying "knife it"
No abortion for rape or incest will mean twelve year old children being forced to give birth to their fathers baby and women dying from failed pregnancies.
