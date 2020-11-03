Polling places across Northern Virginia were quieter than usual for a presidential election Tuesday, as nearly half the state's registered voters had already cast ballots.

"It's been a quiet morning" Virginia Department of Elections Commissioner Chris Piper said at a news briefing in Richmond. "We have seen swift movement through the polls."

Piper added that as of late morning no major problems had been reported, and there were no reports of voter intimidation.

At the Charles Barrett Center precinct on Martha Custis Drive in Alexandria, shortly before 8 a.m., the gymnasium and hallways were relatively quiet, and social distancing markers on the floor were hardly necessary.

Among the voters Tuesday morning was Abby Thibeault, 33, who said she voted in person because she lives around the block.

“It was convenient," Thibeault said. "I thought it would be a little bit more thrilling, like maybe a little bit of a longer line… but at least it was easy.”

She added she was a little nervous about voting via mail-in ballot, but it wasn’t the main reason she voted in person. “I mean, once you cast your vote, like who's really to say, there's always a little bit of nerves, so you just live it."

Omar Calderon, 38, said he voted in person at the Beatley Library precinct in Alexandria because it was tradition. He was also worried about voting by mail.

“I wasn't sure if my vote by mail would actually make it to its designated destination,” he added.. “So, I wasn't really sure with everything that's going on with the postal service.”

At the Mount Vernon Center precinct, Tia Reynolds, 33, expressed a similar concern.

“There's been a lot of conspiracies that mail-in ballots are being thrown out, and you just never really know what's going on,” she added. “But I think that if you come in person, you can have somewhat of an assurance that your vote will count.”

Reynolds added that she feels like voting in person is a better option and said she feels like she has more control this way. “A lot of people just can't make it out to the polls, but if you're actually healthy, and you can make it to the polls, come out."

Piper, the election commissioner, noted that about 2.75 million Virginians voted before Election Day this year, nearly five times the number who did so in 2016. Of those, about 1.8 million voted early in-person, while another 900,000 mailed in or dropped off absentee ballots. The state has about 5.9 million registered voters, and nearly 4 million voted in 2016.

"The enthusiasm Virginia has showed is unprecedented," he added.

Piper said registrars across the state still have about 300,000 absentee ballots to process today, and another 200,000 have not been received, so he emphasized that reporting vote totals will likely take longer than usual.

"Every ballot matters, every ballot should count, and we’re going to do that," he added.

Polls are open Tuesday until 7 p.m. Mail-in ballots must be postmarked by today and received by Friday at noon. Mail-in ballots can also be dropped off at any polling location in the voter's jurisdiction.