Manassas voters will elect two constitutional officers and a new city councilperson this week, with Republicans nearly guaranteed to win the latter race and trim the Democratic advantage on the council to 4-2.
Commissioner of revenue
In the race for commissioner of revenue, Democratic School Board member Tim Demeria is taking on U.S. Army reservist and Republican Stacia Jennings. The position handles property assessments and any subsequent disputes.
Demeria is the longest-serving member of the School Board, having served as an elected official since 2006. He runs a sod farm in Bristow and told InsideNoVa earlier this year that he wanted to change careers and do something that allowed him to continue to serve the city without the odd hours and manual labor of farming.
Jennings, meanwhile, said she wanted a way to give back to her local community after coming back from a tour in Iraq, where she was an intelligence officer for the Army’s Special Operations Joint Task Force. Earlier this year, she told InsideNoVa that her plans to start a real estate business had given her new insight into the way the city does assessments.
Incumbent Douglas Waldron is not seeking re-election.
Treasurer’s race
In the treasurer’s race, incumbent Democrat Patricia Richie-Folks, who has held the post since winning a special election in 2016, is facing a challenge from Republican Anna Phillips.
A Gloucester County native, Phillips calls herself a “fiscal conservative” and has highlighted her small business roots. She grew up working in her family’s Sicilian restaurant and says she knows “the importance of effective government and the role it plays in fostering a thriving economy,” according to her campaign website.
Richie-Folks has slightly more name recognition to lean on in the race, having also chaired the Manassas City Family Services Advisory Board and served on the Prince William County Arts Council’s board of directors. She has owned a small business of her own and says she prides her office on transparency and customer service.
City council
The special City Council election will feature two names on the ballot, but only one person is still actively vying for the seat – Republican Lynn Forkell Green.
Incumbent Democrat David Farajollahi, who was selected from a pool of applicants to fill Mayor Michelle Davis-Younger’s old seat early this year, registered to run for re-election but withdrew himself earlier this month due to a potential conflict with the Hatch Act. He works for the federal government.
His departure leaves Forkell Green, on her third race for the council, as the shoo-in for the seat.
Forkell Green has been an outspoken community advocate for a number of causes – recently speaking frequently before council to advocate on behalf of the Greater Manassas Baseball League in its search for a new complex. She’s also an opponent of the city’s Grant Avenue “road diet,” which is already under construction in Georgetown South.
She told InsideNoVa that she didn’t believe the city was providing enough notice to community members about certain capital projects. She also wants the city to be more inclusive in hearing from residents about future development and greenspace preservation.
“I started to realize that I had no idea how the City Council decided … what went on the capital improvement plan. And then once that project goes onto the capital improvement plan, it is pretty much there unless it’s shot down at a public hearing,” she said. “There has been years of community conversations where the overwhelming majority … of the people do not want to have two lanes of traffic removed from Grant Avenue, especially the Georgetown South community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.