Voters in Western Prince William County and Manassas Park will choose between political newcomer Republican Christopher Stone and two-term incumbent Democrat Danica Roem, who first won office in 2017, to represent them in the House of Delegates from the 13th District.

During Roem’s first race, she built a campaign around eschewing nationwide political battles and focusing on local issues – most prominently traffic congestion on Route 28. Along with the focus on local transportation issues like Route 28 and mass transit expansion, Roem has spent much of her time in Richmond during the pandemic working to expand access to free meals for students throughout the state.

She has also found some common ground with certain members of the Republican caucus in Richmond, for example on a bill this year that banned the so-called “panic defense” in cases of violence against gay or transgender people.

“Regardless of whether I’m in the majority or the minority, I work well with my colleagues and I work well with my constituents,” Roem told InsideNoVa earlier this year. “You don’t get all these bills to have bipartisan support if you aren’t willing to find common ground and compromise.”

In an increasingly Democratic-leaning district, Stone has the added disadvantage of trying to unseat an incumbent with lots of name recognition and an enormous fundraising leg up. This year alone, Roem has raised over $440,000 for her campaign, while Stone has raised just $22,221, according to the Virginia Public Access Project.

In an interview with InsideNoVa, Stone touted his experience in the private sector, government and the military. He served in the Air Force and National Guard for over 17 years and more recently directed the chamber of commerce in Ozark, Mo., worked in emergency planning and served as an appointee of President Donald Trump’s in the area of aerospace research.

“I’ve worked in executive branches, I’ve worked in legislative branches … so with that experience I think that qualifies me,” Stone said. “If you look at the way things have been going over the last couple years at least and four years longer ... if you think high taxes and high gas taxes, high food costs, high inflation, low school testing scores … I don’t know why you would consider that to be the right track.”

He’s also critical of the Virginia Department of Transportation’s work on Route 28. Roem ran her first campaign on the slogan of “Fix Route 28,” and Stone insists that it isn’t fixed. He’d like to see a more streamlined approach for more widenings of the road and less red tape.

Roem, though, has said she is proud of the series of widenings for which work has begun along the roadway, as well as the removal of several traffic lights to speed traffic. She has also advocated for several Omniride service expansions in western Prince William.

“We are fixing Route 28,” she said.

