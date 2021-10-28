Voters in the 2nd District of the Virginia House of Delegates can award the incumbent with her first full term or bring in a political newcomer.
Democratic Del. Candi King is seeking her first full two-year term and is facing Republican Gina Ciarcia.
All 100 seats in the House of Delegates are up for election this fall for two-year terms. Early voting began last month, and Election Day is Nov. 2.
The district covers eastern Prince William, including Belmont Bay and Potomac Shores, Quantico and northern portions of Stafford County.
The district was moved from Southwest Virginia to Northern Virginia after the 2011 redistricting. Since then, Democrats have won four of six elections. Democrats have received a total of 48,055 votes in those elections to Republicans’ 39,081.
King was elected to the seat in a January special election by about 400 votes after another Democrat, Jennifer Carroll Foy, resigned to focus on her campaign for governor. Foy wound up finishing second to former Gov. Terry McAuliffe in the Democratic primary in June.
Meanwhile, King survived a Democratic primary challenge in June with 69% of the vote. The candidates raised over $1 million in the primary campaign.
Ciarcia, a native of Onslow County, N.C., is a history teacher at Dominion Christian School. The Dumfries resident moved to the area in 2017 and has a bachelor’s degree in biology from Oral Roberts University.
Education has been a central issue to political debates across the country, and the District 2 race is no different.
Ciarcia has supported school choice, which essentially allows parents to select the school for their child and then direct their share of tax funding to that institution.
“Every Virginian should be able to choose how they want their child educated,” she said. “If schools had to compete for students like businesses had to compete for customers it would completely change education in the commonwealth.”
King has supported greater funding for public schools and has highlighted her votes in favor of teacher raises during her first term in the General Assembly.
King and Ciarcia have made dueling statements during public comment sessions of the Prince William County Racial and Social Justice Commission.
Ciarcia has spoken to the panel to rail against critical race theory, a graduate-level discourse on how laws and policies have been historically used to primarily disadvantage people of color.
Local officials have said critical race theory is not being taught in schools.
King has spoken in support of the panel and increased efforts around equity and culturally-responsive teaching.
Another issue to creep into Virginia politics this fall is the state’s designation as a right-to-work state, which means membership in a union cannot be a condition of employment.
Ciarcia supports keeping the designation. “Unions have devastated certain areas of the country,” she said.
King says repealing right-to-work would not force anyone into a union and would give employees a seat at the table.
The candidates also show stark differences on affordable housing, with King supporting more housing and increasing the minimum wage.
“The real enemy of housing is that we don’t have a living or adequate wage here in Virginia,” she said.
Ciarcia says “The answer is not more high-density housing.” She opposes apartments and townhomes to address the issue, saying, “We need to make building single-family homes more affordable in Prince William.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.