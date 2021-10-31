As Election Day nears, one local delegate is seeking her third term against a former U.S. Marine Corps officer.
Incumbent Democratic Del. Elizabeth Guzman is facing Republican Ben Baldwin in the 31st District of the Virginia House of Delegates.The district includes portions of southeastern Prince William County, including Montclair and Independent Hill, plus parts of northern and eastern Fauquier County.
Guzman was first elected in 2017, ousting eight-term Republican Del. Scott Lingamfelter. She was re-elected in 2019.
Prince William became part of the district after the 2001 redistricting. Since then, Republicans have won six of eight contested elections, plus two uncontested. Overall, Republicans have received 78,313 votes to Democrats’ 74,146 in contested elections.
Guzman initially was part of the crowded field seeking the Democratic nomination for lieutenant governor, but dropped out before the June primary.
Instead, Guzman focused on three primary challengers in her district, but came out on top with 53.7% of the vote.
In her last general election contest, in 2019, Guzman prevailed by a slim margin of 1,505 votes out of nearly 27,800 ballots.
Guzman has vastly outraised Baldwin, raking in more than $1 million through the end of September to his roughly $233,000. She’s also spent $843,000 in the election cycle to Baldwin’s $164,000.
One issue creeping into Virginia politics this year is the state’s designation as a right-to-work state, which means membership in a union cannot be a condition of employment.
Baldwin says that repealing right-to-work “would force every employee to join a union against their will.” Guzman has said that eliminating the law would allow employees to have a seat at the table.
The candidates have differing views on tackling traffic, with Baldwin supporting telework options through tax deductions and credits.
Guzman is in favor of more investment in public transportation and has backed an ongoing study of expanding Metro service to Prince William.
On education, Baldwin supports school choice, which essentially allows parents to select the school for their child and then direct their share of tax funding to that institution.
Guzman has supported full funding of schools.
The candidates also have stark differences on law enforcement.
Guzman has said police departments need to gather data to inform measures around equity. Baldwin has said funding needs to be increased for law enforcement.
Baldwin grew up in Centreville and is a graduate of Virginia Tech who has lived in Woodbridge since 2015. He left active-duty service in the U.S. Marine Corps in 2016 and works as a financial advisor for Merrill Lynch.
Guzman is an immigrant from Peru and one of the first two Latinx women elected to the House. She is a social worker who oversees the operations budget for the city of Alexandria’s Department of Adult Services, which serves adults with substance use disorders and seniors facing food insecurity.
