Two newcomers are vying for the 50th District House of Delegates seat in Manassas, with small-business owner and Democrat Michelle Maldonado facing off with Bristow dentist and Republican Steve Pleickhardt.
Pleickhardt won his nomination in a “firehouse primary” over another first-time candidate, Michael Allers Jr. He told InsideNoVa that he was pushed to run by two things: first, COVID shutdowns last year that closed schools and many businesses, and second, seeing current Del. Lee Carter get into an altercation with police in Manassas during a Black Lives Matter protest last summer.
“No government official should be fighting their own police,” he said.
During the closing months of the campaign, Pleickhardt has been pressing the issues of parental choice in school curriculum, boosting accusations of critical race theory being taught in Northern Virginia schools. Pleickhardt also supports lower taxes and stricter voter identification laws, as well as further restrictions on vote-by-mail.
But with Manassas and Virginia trending blue in recent elections, fundraising has become easier for Democrats in the area. According to the Virginia Public Access Project, Maldonado has outraised Pleickhardt by a more than 15-to-1 ratio.
Maldonado knocked off Carter, an outspoken and self-identified Democratic Socialist, in the Democratic primary this spring and has since continued to paint herself as more of a consensus-builder and moderate candidate. Carter, who has served two terms in the House, also ran for the Democratic gubernatorial nomination but finished last among the five candidates.
Maldonado said she decided to run after watching coverage of the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. In September, she made headlines by rejecting the endorsement of the NARAL Pro-Choice Virginia over the group’s support for defunding the police, although she insisted that she is still a staunch advocate for abortion rights in Virginia.
Maldonado also supports increased pay for teachers and more transportation infrastructure spending in the region, such as Gov. Ralph Northam’s Transforming Rail in Virginia plan.
In a recent candidate forum, the two candidates split on significant issues regarding economic development and Virginia’s COVID response. Pleickhardt, who said he is vaccinated, told the Prince William Committee of 100 that he opposes strict vaccine and mask mandates in schools. Maldonado holds the mainstream Democratic position in favor of such mandates.
The two also split on the matter of the minimum wage, with Maldonado supporting a $15 minimum wage in Virginia and Pleickhardt insisting that a minimum wage that high would harm business. Pleickhardt also said he supports the state’s right-to-work law, which prohibits compelling employees from paying union dues in a unionized workplace.
