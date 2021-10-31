Democrat Briana Sewell and Republican Tim Cox face off next week to determine who will occupy the 51st District seat in the House of Delegates after Del. Hala Ayala decided to forgo re-election to focus on her run for lieutenant governor.
The race is one of several that will determine whether Democrats remain in control of the House. And over the course of the campaign, this race, like many others, has defined stark differences between Democrats and Republicans over issues ranging from education to health care.
Cox, a U.S. Navy veteran who has lived in Woodbridge with his wife and children since 2016, has promoted keeping ideas such as critical race theory (an academic theory resting on the premise that racial bias – intentional or not – is baked into U.S. laws and institutions) out of the classroom. He argues that “parents have a fundamental right to make decisions concerning the upbringing, education, and care of their children.”
Cox has also made public safety the centerpiece of his campaign, saying, among other things, that funding should be increased for state and local law enforcement.
“We need to restore trust between police and local communities,” Cox told Inside NoVa.
Some of Cox’s other priorities include promoting renewable energy and increasing women’s access to “pregnancy resource centers” to help them find alternatives to unwanted pregnancies other than abortion, such as adoption.
Sewell, chief of staff to Prince William Board of County Supervisors Chair Ann Wheeler and a Prince William native, told Inside NoVa that, if elected, one of her top priorities would be to establish a Prince William health department. Earlier this year, the legislature gave the county authority to create its own department.
“As it stands now, we only have a public health district,” she said. “When you travel across our county, from West to East, life expectancy drops 17 years. That is unacceptable. It is time that we assess these social determinants of health and effectuate change to address these disparities. That starts with creating a public health department.”
Sewell’s other top priorities include securing more funding for schools, increasing paid sick, family and medical leave, and protecting a woman’s access to reproductive health care
According to the Virginia Public Access Project, as of Sept. 30, Sewell has raised $655,032 since the start of the campaign, while Cox has raised $45Save and close,545.
Nonetheless, Cox said he is optimistic about Republicans’ chances of taking back the House of Delegates.
“Regarding fundraising, I’m flattered Democrats see this campaign as such a threat,” Cox said. “Republicans are interested in restoring individual freedoms and expression. I’m confident Virginia voters will see through dollar signs and reach for substance.”
Although Sewell is leading in fundraising, she said she is not taking any chances.
“I am running for delegate because I understand the issues of my community – I know them; I have lived them,” she added. “I am running to ensure my neighbors have not just a seat at the table but a voice when decisions are made.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.