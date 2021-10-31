Republican upstart Maria Martin is hoping to unseat long-time incumbent Democrat Luke Torian in the 52nd House of Delegates District in Prince William County next Tuesday.
Torian, who was first elected to represent the district in 2009 and is also the chair of the House Appropriations Committee, has outraised his Republican opponent tenfold since the start of the campaign.
But Torian told Inside NoVa that he and his colleagues are not taking any chances. His campaign committee has given over $500,000 toward other Democratic candidates across the state.
“We are not taking one single seat for granted in this election,” he said.
According to the Virginia Public Access Project, as of Sept. 30, Torian has raised $953,578 since the start of the campaign, while Martin has raised $36,297.
Martin, an artist from Triangle, told Inside NoVa she thinks Republicans’ chances are “strong.”
“I want to make it very clear that I am not running…to beat anyone,” she said. “I am running for the people of my district to defend the freedoms claimed for all Americans in our Constitution.”
This is Martin’s second bid for the 52nd District. She ran previously in 2019 specifically on the issue of abortion but lost to Torian by 73% to 27%.
“I decided to run early in 2019 when I heard on the radio the explanation Governor Dr. Ralph Northam was giving on how to end the life of a child after fighting through the birth canal,” Martin said. “And I thought, if we do not watch for the little ones, this strength/fortress will fall and there will not be any difference between the United States and any other country of the world.”
Martin said she is still pro-life, but is also focusing on other issues, including lowering taxes, expanding child care access and raising teacher salaries.
One of Martin’s top priorities, she said, would be expanding Northern Virginia Community College to Dumfries, describing “a campus where rising high school juniors would be able to attend and obtain trade professions by the time they graduate from high school and give them the chance of higher education.”
Torian told Inside NoVa his campaign has been focused on preserving the Democratic party’s legacy.
“We legalized cannabis, abolished the death penalty, raised the minimum wage, made higher education much more affordable, and so much more,” Torian said. “All these achievements are erased unless we can protect our majority.”
Torian said that some of his proudest achievements have been taking steps to end surprise medical billing in Virginia, passing a budget that included a 5% pay raise for teachers, working to protect low-income homeowners from foreclosure and eviction, and expanding Medicaid.
