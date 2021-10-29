Virginians will elect the state’s first woman to serve as lieutenant governor on Nov. 2.

The question is, which one?

Democratic Del. Hala Ayala, who represents Prince William County’s 51st District, is facing Republican Winsome Sears to be second in line of succession in the Virginia government.

In Virginia, the lieutenant governor serves as the president of the state Senate, presiding over sessions and casting the deciding vote in the case of a tie. That power has been frequently used in the past several years as Democrats hold just a two-seat majority through 2024. The Senate was evenly split between parties from 2012 to 2016, and Republicans held a two-seat majority for the next four years.

Unlike the state’s top office, lieutenant governors can serve consecutive four-year terms. However, current Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax didn’t seek re-election but instead unsuccessfully sought the Democratic nomination for governor.

The position has overwhelmingly been held by Democrats since being established in 1851. Of the 41 people to serve as lieutenant governor, 29 have been Democrats, seven were Republicans, two served during the Confederacy and three didn’t have a party.

Only three Republicans have held the post since 1886, the most recent being Bill Bolling from 2006 to 2014.

Although the race typically draws less attention than others, it has recently been used as a stepping stone to the governorship, with nine lieutenant governors later being elected to the top office in the state.

Whichever woman is elected will be not only the first woman to be the state’s lieutenant governor but also the first woman of color elected to any statewide office.

Ayala was elected to the House of Delegates from the Woodbridge-based 51st District in 2017 and re-elected in 2019. She is vice chair of the House Finance, Labor and Commerce and Communications, Technology and Innovation committees.

Sears served one term in the House of Delegates after surprisingly ousting 20-year incumbent Del. Billy Robinson in the 90th District, which covers the Norfolk area, in 2001.

She unsuccessfully challenged longtime U.S. Rep. Robert Scott for his congressional seat in 2004. Sears also ran a write-in campaign as an alternative to former Prince William Board Chair Corey Stewart in the 2018 U.S. Senate election.

If Ayala is successful, it appears she would be just the second person from Prince William elected to statewide office.

William Grayson, who was born in what is now the Woodbridge area, was elected as one of Virginia’s first two U.S. senators in 1789, according to the Mount Vernon Ladies’ Association of the Union. Grayson died a year later, the first sitting member of Congress to die in office.

The latest poll from Christopher Newport University showed Ayala leading with 48% to Sears’ 44%, with 8% undecided. However, a poll this week from VCU showed Ayala with just a 1-point lead among likely voters.

In fundraising, Ayala is far ahead with more than $3.9 million in contributions collected through Sept. 30. Sears reported $1.95 million through the same period. As of Oct. 21, according to the Virginia Public Access Project, Ayala had $323,000 cash on hand, and Sears had just $84,000.

Ayala supports continued funding and expansion of Medicaid. She advocates for investment in workforce training, 12 weeks of paid family and medical leave and increases to the state’s minimum wage.

Ayala’s campaign website calls for increased investment in public transportation and infrastructure, expanded broadband access and transitioning the state to solar and wind power. Ayala also supports womens’ right to an abortion and expanded access to birth control and contraception.

Sears, a businesswoman from Winchester, supports the state’s designation as a right-to-work state, which means membership in a union cannot be a condition of employment.

She calls for eliminating the state sales tax on food, providing a tax rebate of $600 for joint filers and $300 for individuals and requiring voter approval of local property tax increases. She supports investment in entrepreneurship for Black Virginians and a large investment in historically Black colleges and universities.

Sears also supports a pay raise for law enforcement, eliminating all taxes on the first $40,000 of military veteran retirement pay and expanding veterans care centers throughout the state.

Election Guide: House of Delegates 13th District Voters in Western Prince William County and Manassas Park will choose between political newc…

Election Guide: House of Delegates 2nd District Voters in the 2nd District of the Virginia House of Delegates can award the incumbent with h…