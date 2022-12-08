Prince William County officials have certified the local results on November’s general election, solidifying victories in local Town Council races.
The county Electoral Board certified the results on Nov. 15. The state Department of Elections certified results on Monday.
The only contested Town Council race was in Quantico, but one council candidate in Dumfries had to run a write-in campaign.
Dumfries
Only two candidates appeared on the ballot for three open seats on the Dumfries Town Council.
Incumbents Selonia Miles and Monae Nickerson, who were seeking their second four-year terms, received 684 and 661 votes, respectively.
Caetrina Peterson filed paperwork for the third seat but was two signatures short and had to run a write-in campaign.
After all write-in votes were tallied, Peterson won the third seat with 177 votes.
Council member Cydny Neville, whose first term expires this year, did not seek reelection.
The other three seats on Town Council will be up for election in 2024.
In the mayoral race, incumbent Derrick Wood received 646 votes to Ebony Lofton’s 483, according to the county-certified results.
Quantico
In the tiny town of Quantico, surrounded by U.S. Marine Corps Base Quantico, only one of five incumbent members of the Town Council was reelected.
Fourteen candidates, or more than 2% of the town’s estimated 578 residents, were on the ballot for five seats.
Todd Zirkle, Nadia Madjid, Jason Stoltz and Steve Kang finished in the top five and will take a seat on the council in January.
Council member Sammato Dabney was the only incumbent to win reelection, securing his second two-year term by a margin of three votes.
Council members Rusty Kuhns, Earlene Clinton, Alice Toner and Robin Langham were ousted.
The final county-certified results were: Zirkle, 77 votes; Madjid, 60; Kang, 58; Dabney, 53; Stoltz, 52; Toner, 50; Brandi Maly, 46; Kuhns, 46; Langham, 41; Clinton, 37; Otis Baker, 36; Florence “FoFo” Petkoson, 34; Shannon Wilson, 21, and Aaron P. Worsham, 18.
Mayor Kevin Brown, who has held the office since 2012, was unopposed for another two-year term and received 118 votes.
