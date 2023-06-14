Electra.aero, Inc. has unveiled the test vehicle for its first hybrid-electric ultra-short takeoff and landing aircraft.
The electric ultra-short takeoff and landing, or eSTOL, aircraft was introduced at Electra’s development facility at the Manassas Regional Airport in a ceremony Monday that included guests from the aviation industry, government, the investor community and Electra customers, according to a news release.
The bright yellow aircraft is named the Electra Model EA-2 “Goldfinch” in celebration of the nimble American Goldfinch bird indigenous to North America.
Monday’s rollout advanced Electra’s mission to help decarbonize aviation and modernize urban and regional transportation, the release stated.
Electra’s technology demonstrator is the world’s first blown-lift aircraft using distributed electric propulsion, which enables the airplane to take off and land in very short spaces. Electra’s proprietary blown lift technology uses eight motors to provide additional wing lift and hybrid-electric power that provides internal recharging capabilities for aircraft batteries, eliminating the need for new ground infrastructure.
Officials said the two-seat piloted demonstration aircraft features the Electra eSTOL technology at full-scale and will be flown this summer in a flight test program to track performance and inform the design of Electra’s 9-passenger production aircraft. The company conducted a fully integrated test of its proprietary hybrid-electric propulsion system last year.
“In the three years since we founded Electra, we’ve designed our eSTOL aircraft, validated our blown-lift technology with a sub-scale demonstrator, and run a fully integrated test of our 150-kilowatt hybrid-electric generator at full scale,’’ John S. Langford, founder and CEO of Electra, said in a news release. “Now we’re ready to test the entire system with this technology demonstrator aircraft. We can’t wait to fly this plane and show the world what our eSTOL aircraft can do.”
Electra’s future production aircraft aims to deliver the operational flexibility of a helicopter with the safety and economics of a conventional fixed-wing aircraft. Electra plans to fly a prototype of the 9-passenger production aircraft in 2025, with certification and entry into service in 2028 under FAA Part 23 regulation. Electra has designed the eSTOL aircraft so that hydrogen or battery-electric propulsion systems can be used in the future when those technologies are commercially viable.
“Electra was founded to build electric aircraft that make sense,” JP Stewart, Electra vice president and general manager, said in a statement. “We are meeting market demand for cleaner, cost-effective aircraft that can fly people and cargo closer to where they want to go, and this technology demonstrator aircraft will prove that our eSTOL technology makes that possible.”
Electra holds letters of intent from more than 30 customers for over 1,200 of its 9-passenger production eSTOL aircraft, totaling more than $4 billion in market demand, according to company representatives. The company recently won a $30 million U.S. Air Force funding award as part of a larger $85 million funding effort.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.