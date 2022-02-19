Gusty winds coupled with low relative humidity will create an elevated risk for fires this afternoon, the National Weather Service says.
The Sterling forecast office has issued a wind advisory for Loudoun, Arlington and Fairfax counties through 7 p.m., where sustained winds of 20-30 mph and gusts up to 50 mph are expected. A special weather statement for elevated fire risk has been issued for all of Northern Virginia.
"Low relative humidities are forecast during this time as well, with values below 30 percent. While some areas had rain in the last 24 to 48 hours, windy conditions and low humidity on Friday will have dried out fuels across the area," the weather service said. "All of these factors combined will result in an elevated risk for the spread of fires this afternoon."
Outdoor burning is strongly discouraged. Gusty winds could also blow around unsecured objects and bring down tree limbs, which may result in a few power outages.
