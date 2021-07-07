The remnants of Hurricane Elsa will track up the East Coast Thursday, bringing the potential for heavy rain and gusty winds to areas east of Interstate 95.
Southern Maryland and the Eastern Shore are under a tropical storm watch, while a small craft advisory and flash flood watches are in effect for the tidal Potomac River.
Elsa is expected to arrive Thursday evening into the overnight hours, with some rain possible starting in the afternoon.
The National Weather Service says the most likely scenario for Elsa brings 2 to 3 inches of rain across southern Maryland, with heavy rain possible along the eastern portions of Northern Virginia.
Stay with InsideNoVa.com for updates.
