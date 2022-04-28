Enrollment continues to rise after a sharp pandemic drop-off in Prince William County Public Schools, with reading assessments for elementary schoolers also increasing in the second semester of the 2021-22 school year.
These were two of the major takeaways from a report on the school division’s third quarter grades and assessments that Jennifer Cassata – the head of research, accountability and strategic planning – delivered to the county’s School Board last week.
The school division’s active enrollment has grown throughout the school year, from 90,599 active students at the end of the first quarter to 91,256 at the end of quarter three. That number is the closest enrollment has been to its pre-pandemic levels. In the fall of 2019, the division had 91,526 students before enrollment fell for the first time in more than 30 years at the start of the 2020-21 school year.
In its breakdown of the entire student population across all levels, Cassata’s data detailed enrollment numbers for six demographic categories: English learners, special education students and Asian, Black, Hispanic and White students. Enrollment increased across all groups.
The number of virtual-only students, in the meantime, has continued to fall over the course of the school year. At the end of the first quarter, 2,331 students (2.6% of total enrollment) were taking virtual classes. By the end of the third quarter, however, that number had fallen to just 1,915, comprising 2.1% of the division’s students.
Prince William County Public Schools has yet to announce how it might restructure virtual learning for the 2022-23 school year, when unlike in the current school year, there will be no requirement to provide a virtual option.
Superintendent LaTanya McDade has consistently advocated for in-person learning as the best environment for students. Early in the school year, McDade rebuffed calls from a minority of parents to allow for families who’d registered for in-person learning to switch to virtual.
On average, academic performance and attendance among in-person learning has outpaced that of virtual learners during the first three quarters.
“[We will] make determinations about how we move forward with virtual in ensuring that the students who are in virtual are the students who can thrive in that environment and that those students who may not be thriving in virtual – making sure that we’re providing them the best educational experience,” McDade said at the Board meeting. “We know that in-person learning, there is no substitute or replacement for that … We are taking a hard look at what’s happening in the virtual space.”
McDade said decisions on virtual offerings would be “coming soon.”
Meanwhile, following a school year of largely virtual learning for most students, elementary school students have shown significant reading progress from the start of the year. All elementary student groups reading on or above grade level showed increases from the start of the school year, as assessed by the HMH reading tests administered during the first quarter and then again during the third quarter. The third quarter assessment showed 83.2% of fifth graders on or above grade level.
Report cards also continued to improve from the height of the pandemic and virtual learning, though the number of students across all levels failing one or more classes has crept up since the start of the school year, which is typical, according to school officials.
For middle schoolers, the percentage of students failing one or more courses grew from 13.8% at the end of the first quarter to 16.6% at the end of quarter three. Across all middle school grades, 6.9% of students were failing two or more courses at the end of the third quarter, though that number was still well below the 18% of middle schoolers who were failing two or more courses at the end of the third quarter last school year, as hybrid in-person and virtual learning was just beginning.
Among high schoolers this year, the number of students passing all their courses has dropped from 70.1% at the end of quarter one to 67.1% at the end of the third quarter, with 18.3% failing two or more. That number is down from the 25.9% of high school students who were failing two or more courses this time last year.
A specific priority for the division’s Unfinished Learning Plan, mathematics continues to be the biggest challenge for students across all levels. More high schoolers have dropped mathematics courses this school year than any other subject, and just 26.5% of students received As in math classes in the first semester, the lowest percentage of any subject. Meanwhile, 13.9% of high school students failed their mathematics course in the first semester, the highest percentage.
“We see some bright progress here in this data but also still see data that’s concerning, which means we need to stay laser focused on student achievement. And if we are all combined on that focus, I think we will continue to see good results,” Gainesville board member Jennifer Wall said. “This is really serious, and there are some problems we need to address.”
