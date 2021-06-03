Woodbridge, VA (22192)

Today

Thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. High 83F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening with a few showers possible overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected.