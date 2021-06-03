As customers walk into epiQ, they are transported into a stylish food hall complete with a neon sign that reads “Be Epiq. Be You.”
Located at 14067 Noblewood Plaza in Woodbridge, in the shopping center with BJ’s Wholesale Club, epiQ provides restaurant options for the whole family at one foodie paradise.
“EpiQ Food Hall is the culmination of our love of food markets from travels throughout the world,” said owner Michael Kim.
The food hall features 12 restaurants under one roof and seats 390 guests. “Design-wise, we intentionally chose space with 22-foot-high ceilings to design a 13,000-square-foot food hall,” Kim said.
The full line-up of culinary partners is: Bonfire Chicken, Jammin’ Island BBQ, Kiki’s Gourmet Soft Serve & Taiyaki, London Chippy British Street Food, Mr. Big’s Seafood, Oki Bowl, Pho Harmony & Grill, Southern Flare Soul Food, Stacks Signature Sandwiches, Teddy’s Tacos, Trattoria Elise Brick Oven Pizza & Gourmet Pasta and Sweet Bakehouse Café.
Visiting recently, Woodbridge resident Amy Jones praised the food hall.
“I couldn’t believe all of the food options. It was fantastic,” she said. “I loved the vibe, too. From the big-screen TVs to the music playing to the comfortable seating, everything was so nicely done.”
The anchor for the epiQ experience is the Q Bar lounge, complete with bartenders who are quick to point out the happy hour specials or talk about the jazz band performing at the venue the following weekend. The food hall has entertainment options that include live music, theme nights, karaoke, trivia and movie showings.
“We wanted to create a ‘foodie hangout’ that encourages you to stay a while and have fun,” Kim said.
Private areas at epiQ can be reserved for larger parties, including a mezzanine area for up to 72 guests and another party room that will accommodate 40 guests.
“We started three years ago with a vision, supported by thoughtful planning and design, to create something very special that brings you back time and again, all founded on our dedication to great food, culture, values and community,” Kim said.
Although the food hall just opened April 1, an expansion of 20,000 square feet is already in the works for a space that became available next to the food hall, and Kim says he is looking at expanding into other communities in the area.
“We will continue to grow and evolve to bring the most innovative culinary and entertainment experience to our guests,” he added.
