Erik Shannon has been named CEO of UVA Community Health, a role he has held on an interim basis since October 2021.

His transition from interim status is effective immediately, the hospital system said in a news release.

UVA Community Health includes the UVA Health hospitals in Culpeper, Haymarket and Manassas, as well as a network of specialty medical practices and outpatient services across Culpeper and Northern Virginia staffed by UVA Community Health Medical Group.

Prior to his role as interim CEO, Shannon was a partner at Grant Thornton, a consulting and advisory services firm, where he helped lead the transition work to integrate UVA Community Health into UVA Health after UVA Health became the full owner of the regional health system in July 2021. Shannon has more than 30 years of healthcare experience leading organizational and operational strategy, including strategic planning, operational improvement, restructuring and reorganization, financial planning and physician practice management.

“Erik has led significant strategic initiatives across more than 75 healthcare systems across the country in addition to having vast experience in community hospital leadership roles,” said Dr. K. Craig Kent, CEO of UVA Health. “Erik has accumulated deep knowledge of all of UVA Community Health’s operations and is the right leader to take UVA Community Health forward."

Along with overseeing day-to-day patient care operations, Shannon will continue to partner with UVA Health leadership and community leaders to integrate all UVA Community Health entities into UVA Health. This work includes bringing all facilities onto UVA Health’s instance of the Epic electronic medical record and aligning IT systems, operations and clinical care practices with that of the academic medical center and clinics based in Charlottesville.

“This is an incredibly exciting time to be part of UVA Health as it extends its reach and expands its ability to improve health for patients in even more communities across the commonwealth,” Shannon said. “I am grateful to be part of a team with so many talented and dedicated individuals and I look forward to continuing this important work together.”