The Washington Commanders have purchased more than 200 acres in Prince William County as a "possible next step in building a new stadium," ESPN reported Monday.
The network, quoting a source, said the $100 million deal for land near Interstate 95 was completed last week.
The team has been considering three potential sites for a new stadium, in Sterling near Dulles International Airport, in Woodbridge off Telegraph and Summit School roads and a site near I-95 and within the Potomac Shores development.
The ESPN report did not make it clear whether the team purchased land near Woodbridge or Dumfries, but JP Finlay, a Commanders' reporter for NBC, tweeted that sources told him the land is the Woodbridge property.
Officials of the NFL team, currently based in Ashburn, have been meeting with state legislators and local officials since late last year. The Commanders’ lease at FedEx Field in Landover, Md., ends in 2027. The stadium was built in 1997.
The purchased land is the team's preferred site for a new stadium, ESPN reported, but other options remain open.
"There's a chance the franchise will buy another 65 to 70 acres at a site that is approximately 23 miles from Washington, D.C., and would be right off an exit on I-95 in Dumfries, Virginia. It would be approximately 80 miles from Richmond," the network wrote.
Stay with InsideNoVa.com for updates on this breaking story.
