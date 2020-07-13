The Washington Redskins plan to make it official Monday morning -- the nickname the team has used since 1933 will be changed, ESPN reported late Sunday night.
Earlier this month, the team announced it was evaluating the long-controversial name following pressure from FedEx and other corporate sponsors.
A news release issued by the Ashburn-based National Football League team said the review followed recent national events and was based on community feedback.
A new name won't be announced Monday, but will come soon, ESPN reported.
An InsideNoVa.com poll about a new name for team had garnered more than 22,000 votes Sunday. The Warriors and the Red Wolves emerged as the leading contenders, with Redtails not far behind.
As of 11 a.m. on Sunday, Warriors had over 6,800 votes, or about 31%, followed by Red Wolves with over 5,700 votes, or about 26%. Redtails had over 4,100 votes, or about 19%. The percentages were largely unchanged over the previous 24 hours.
Stay with InsideNoVa.com for updates.
