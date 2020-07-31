A mandatory evacuation has been ordered for Ocracoke Island on North Carolina's Outer Banks -- and elsewhere visitors are urged to delay travel -- as Hurricane Isaias takes aim at the East Coast.
Dare County Emergency Management on Friday morning said officials are closely monitoring the hurricane and are advising residents and visitors to begin implementing their hurricane preparedness plans.
Local officials will confer on Saturday morning to determine whether protective measures are necessary to ensure public safety. Based on the current forecast, visitors scheduled to travel to the Outer Banks this weekend are advised to closely watch updated information from the National Weather Service Center and consider delaying arrival until after the storm has passed.
“Dare County is likely to experience impacts from the storm as early as Sunday evening, ” said Dare County Emergency Management Director Drew Pearson. “Now is the time to assemble or restock your disaster supply kit with essentials to sustain your family and your pets for three to five days. Have your evacuation plan ready to execute.”
Dare County officials will provide an update on any possible evacuations from Duck to Hatteras Island by noon Saturday.
On Ocracoke Island, emergency management has issued a mandatory evacuation order as of noon today. The small island, reachable only by ferry, was hard hit by Hurricane Dorian in September, but has seen record numbers of visitors this year.
