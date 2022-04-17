The Ever Forward container ship was freed Sunday morning after being stuck in the Chesapeake Bay in Maryland for over a month, the U.S. Coast Guard Mid-Atlantic told WTOP.
The cargo ship was freed around 7 a.m. after having run aground in the bay on March 13.
This was the third attempt to free the 1,100-foot vessel. It was traveling from Baltimore to Norfolk when it got stuck in at least 10-feet of mud when attempting a turn near the Bay Bridge.
“If you ever been in a marsh, and you’ve stepped in the marsh with your boot, and then you try to pull it out and your foot comes out, but not the boot. Kind of the same thing on a grander scale here,” Coast Guard Captain David O’Connell told CBS on Saturday.
Maryland’s Governor Larry Hogan thanked the Maryland Department of the Environment, the Port of Baltimore and the U.S. Coast Guard for their work to refloat the ship.
Evergreen Marine Corporation, who owns the ship, reportedly planned to remove 500 of the nearly 4,900 containers on board to lighten its weight.
The plan for this attempt was to use tugging vessels to pull the Ever Forward free.
About a year ago, Ever Forward’s sister ship, Ever Given, got stuck in the Suez Canal for around a week.
Jessica Kronzer graduated from James Madison University in May 2021 after studying media and politics. She enjoys covering politics, advocacy and compelling human interest stories. Reach her at jkronzer@wtop.com
